Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Get Praised For 'Marjaneya'; Have A Look

There was a lot of anticipation for the release of Marjaneya song starring Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla ever since it was announced. The couple had been teasing about this song on social media ever since the first look was shared which increased the excitement within their fans even more. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song has finally been released on Youtube and the reactions from Rubina’s fans have been flowing all over social media. The netizens have given the music video a thumbs up along with heartfelt compliments.

Fans react to Marjaneya song starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik first gained popularity alongside her husband Abhinav in a popular reality TV show. Their fans had been waiting to see the couple together on screen once again in Marjaneya music video for quite a while. The song is finally here for their entertainment, and it looks like the celebrity couple have exceeded their fan’s expectations. Both of them are seen passionately romancing each other in the video, while alternate scenes also feature Neha Kakkar singing the song while sporting a fashionable outfit.

Her fans took to social media and started sharing their reactions as soon as the song was released on Youtube. Among the ones who shared their compliments are her TV colleague Nia Sharma and Neha Kakkar herself. Nia complimented her look in the song, while Neha praised her by saying that she has “owned each and every shot” in the music video. Her fans also paid their compliments by expressing how they enjoyed her performance in the song. Many also praised the chemistry between her and Abhinav in various scenes of the video.

Last but not the least, they also praised Neha Kakkar’s voice in this song. Produced by Anshul Garg, the music of this song has been created by Rajat Nagpal. The song has been streamed on various music platforms including Gaana and Spotify and has already received over 7,00,000 views on Youtube. It is expected to reach a million views soon, as the fans continue to tune into this video.

