Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's 'Marjaneya' Showcases Couple's Crackling Chemistry; Watch

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s song, Marjaneya, is finally out after the two have been teasing their fans with glimpses of the song for the last one week. The song that has been sung by Neha Kakkar is everything that RubiNav fans could hope for. It is the perfect summer romantic number that also marks the first music video the couple has starred in together. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's humorous chemistry in the song Marjaneya is the absolute show-stealer.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Marjaneya song out

Rubina yearns for love from her lover who is played by Abhinav in the song. The song's upbeat Punjabi lyrics and cheerful vibe can strike a positive note with audiences. The song's friendly banter between Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also serves as a visual treat. In the track, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor nails some of her movements and gestures to bring across her feelings. Not only that, but the couple also wins big in the song with their clothing choices. While Abhinav looks dashing in some of the outfits in the song, Rubina looks stunning, especially in her orange ensemble. For RubiNav lovers, it is fair to say that the song was well worth the wait.

When it comes to Neha Kakkar, the singer also makes a charming appearance while singing an upbeat song. Throughout the song, she can be seen making some adorable expressions. Overall, Marjaneya is expected to be a success with music fans. Rajat Nagpal wrote the music for the album, while Babbu wrote the lyrics. Rajan Bir directed the music video.

Before the song's release, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla teased their followers with some beautiful posters of the song. When the duo first released the album, Marjaneya, they sent their followers into a frenzy. Rubina also disclosed in her Instagram live session that she has a long-standing friendship with Neha Kakkar, whom she has known for the past 8 to 9 years. Aside from that, the reality show winner will star in another music video opposite Paras Chhabra, with Asees Kaur singing the tune.