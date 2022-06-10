'Run BTS': Bangton Boys' Song From Proof Sparks Discussion; Here's How ARMY Is Reacting

South Korean K-pop band BTS recently released their much-awaited album 'Proof', whipping ARMY into a frenzy. The album, which consists of their old hits and three new tracks, namely Yet To Come, Run BTS, and For Youth, has sparked a strong discussion on Twitter after fans witnessed that the rap line of Run BTS had powerful verses from Suga, RM, and J-Hope, leaving ARMY spellbound.

ARMY reacts to Run BTS, praise band's 'hard work'

ARMY (BTS' fans) have taken to their respective Twitter accounts to give opinions on the recently released song, Run BTS, from the album Proof. While some said that Suga 'slayed' his verse, others even asked their favourite Bangton Boys to release a music video of the same. A Twitter user took to his official handle and praised the BTS members for their hardwood. He wrote, "Jimin, V thanks for your hard work, Namjoon, hope thanks for your hard work, Yoongi Hyung, Jin thanks for your hard work, Jungkook, all of you, so thanks."

Another fan wrote, "OMG RUN BTS IS SOOOOO GOOD The rap line goes hard Run bulletproof run bulletproof #RunBTS_BTS #RUN #BTS_Proof #TheMostBeautifulMoment", a Twitter user stated, "So happy so happy... I cried, the lyrics are amazing and their voices #YetToCome #BTS_Proof #BTSCOMEBACK2022 #TheMostBeautifulMoment #RunBTS_BTS #ForYouth." Another fan wrote, "Yet to come is so beautiful, meaningful and I’m in love with it..For Youth is amazing! And RUN BTS is a certified banger!!!I’m in love!! oh and I’m ready to get this tattoo as well! #BTS_Proof #YetToCome #RunBTS #ForYouth #BTSCOMEBACK2022 @BTS_twt thank you!!"

A fan even wrote, "Man Run BTS is f**ng Crazy!?!?!?!?!? The rap line is on fire?!??!? The vocals?!?! No wonder it got banned." The word 'ban' has been used after the South Korean broadcasting station KBS reportedly banned two tracks namely Run BTS and Born Singer for broadcast due to profanity.

2 tracks from Proof deemed 'unsuitable' by KBS

As per a report from Soompi, four songs from the BTS album namely Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS, For Youth, and Born Singer were submitted for deliberation. The KBS Review Room published a music review on June 8, 2022, stating that the Born Singer and Run BTS were ineligible for broadcasting.

A representative of KBS revealed that the lyrics from the tracks included 'swear words, vulgar words, and crude expressions'. Out of the four songs, only Yet To Come received a green signal for broadcasting.

