'Run BTS' Ep 142: Jungkook Grooves To THIS Song; V & Jimin Have Their Fun-filled Moments

On June 15, Run BTS returned for its 142nd episode after a month-long break. The Korean band BTS had put the variety series on hold since they were busy with their latest single Butter. The latest episode had all the members of the band except Suga participating in a cooking challenge with South Korean chef Baek Jong-won. The episode was shot when Suga was healing from an injury, which is why he was not present in the video. The chef went on to divide the boys into two teams, and they each had to cook a dish.

Run BTS Episode 142

Run BTS Episode 142 was thoroughly loved and enjoyed by fans since it made a comeback after a month. Some of the most notable moments from the episode were when RM broke out into singing the Kimchi song while he was folding the Kimchi, and when Jin hosted an impromptu Eat Jin session after a long time. The episode was off to a hilarious start as rapper J-Hope was left running for an empty seat in the very beginning. Jimin was later seen singing to a bunch of spring onions as he sliced them, and fans really loved this moment. There was a moment in the episode when the chef helped Jin with his sleeves, and V rolled down his own sleeves to get some attention from the chef. While cooking, fans were delighted to see that Jungkook was singing the popular K-pop song Dolphin.

BTS Members

The South Korean band is a group of seven people, and the BTS members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook. Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, along with Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin. Kim Tae-Hyung, whom people know as V, and Jeon Jung-kook who is known to people as Jungkook join the list of vocalists too. Jungkook, 23, is also the youngest member of the band. RM, or Kim Nam-Joon, goes by the stage name Rap Monster and is the leader of the band. He is a rapper, who is joined by Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, and Jung Ho-Seok better known as J-Hope, who are also rappers from the band.

IMAGE: BTS INSTAGRAM

