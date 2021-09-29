'Run BTS' Episode 153 Highlights: J-Hope Sings Gangnam Style By PSY And More

The South Korean boy band BTS returned with Run BTS episode 153 and treated their fans an evening full of music and fun. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided on having a karaoke night as they visited some of the most popular Korean songs from the early 2000s in the episode. While there were many exciting moments in the episode, one of the most exciting ones was J-Hope singing the popular K-pop song Gangnam Style by PSY.

Run BTS Episode 153 highlights

The musical episode began with members Jin and Jungkook rapping together to the song Loner by Outsider. The duo's performance left members RM, Suga and J-Hope (the rappers of the band), impressed. The duo's performance was followed by the leader of the group, Rap Monster performing the song Memory of the Wind by Naul. Member, V followed RM's suit and performed two songs — Coward by Buzz and My Tipsy Confession by Exhibition. The youngest member of the band Jungkook reacted to V's soulful performances and said, "It feels like it'll become Taehyung's concert."

After several performances by the members, J-Hope took the stage and performed a song that brought back memories not just for Korean but also for international fans. J-Hope performed his rendition of the global sensational hit Gangnam Style.

Following the performances of all the members, the member with the least score in the competition was asked to pick a fellow BTS member to perform the penalty task with. Since Suga scored the least, he picked leader RM to do the penalty task with him. The other members asked the duo to go to the Lotto Tower, in Seoul, and cross the sky bridge. RM and Suga not only walked on the bridge but also perform their latest hit dance number Permission to Dance challenge on the top of the tower.

BTS at UNGA

As Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, BTS at the 76th United Nations General Assembly performed and delivered a speech addressing the youth. Rap Monster or RM in his speech addressed the youth and said, ''The future is unexplored territory and that's where we more than anyone will spend our time so these young people searching for the answers to the question of how we must live that future. So I hope we don't just consider the future as grim and dark. We have people who are concerned for the world and searching for the answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I thought we shouldn't talk like the endings already been written.''

