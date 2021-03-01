Run BTS’ Latest Promo Has ARMY Gushing Over 'Kate Minslet' And 'Leonardo Jungcaprio'

BTS is one of the well-known K-pop boy bands, having won millions of hearts with their spectacular performances. The band members came up with their own South Korean web series called Run BTS in which they had fun with each other and entertained their fans by playing games and participating in a variety of fun activities during the show. One of the Twitter users recently took to the platform and shared some quirky photos of two of the BTS band members and addressed them as Kate Minslet and Leonardo Jungcaprio. Take a look at Jimin and Jungkook’s photos and see why they addressed them by such names.

Run BTS starring Kate Minslet and Leonardo Jungcaprio

First "Jimmeo & Kookliet" and now "Kate Minslet & Leonardo Jungcaprio"



What's with Jikook always role playing star crossed lovers 😭 pic.twitter.com/b0XwvpoKLS — brina⁷ (@kookmimir) March 1, 2021

Run BTS latest promo has been creating a buzz all over the internet as two of the images landed on Twitter a while ago. In the post, BTS Jimin and Jungkook’s photos feature them accidentally recreating the looks of Romeo and Juliet as well as the famous pose from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer Titanic.

In the caption, it was stated how they were first Jimmeo and Kookliet and now they were Kate Minslet and Leonardo Jungcaprio. It was also added as to what was with Jikook who always played star crossed lovers. Many of the fans took to Twitter and commented on BTS Jungkook and Jimin’s trending photos and stated how they were also trending at their place. Many others were shocked to see their photos while one of the fans mentioned that as they did not watch Titanic properly, they would thank Jimin and Jungkook for their contribution to their limited knowledge. Some of them even dropped in a question asking whether they would be able to handle this episode or not while some others added how they looked hilariously funny with each other. Several others added emojis to illustrate how shocked they were to see their photos while some of them even praised their adorable look together. Let’s take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Jimin and Jungkook’s photos on Twitter.

Omg where is this from 😥 — charm 🍊 yoongi (@tinycshooky) March 1, 2021

Run BTS😁 — BTS⁷ 💜Hobiuary🌞 😍Jikook😍..💕 (@jikookmin959713) March 1, 2021

Fr tho.. This is too much to take in.. Why Jikook.. Why.. — brina⁷ (@kookmimir) March 1, 2021

I've never properly watch Titanic so i'll thank Jikook for their contribution to my limited knowledge 🙆‍♀️🙇‍♀️ — Cookie Mochi⁷ (@CookieMochi3) March 1, 2021

My question is can we handle this episode? — hobisbish (@bluebear130613) March 1, 2021

I still can’t believe this 🤣 — Ramatulie (@Ramatulie3) March 1, 2021

They are so hilariously funny with each other😭😍 — Alexandria Peters (@Alexand19649190) March 1, 2021

BTS songs

As the boy band has a global fan following, some of the band's most loved songs include Save Me, Boy With Luv, Make It Right, Stay Gold, I Need U, Dynamite, Blood Sweat & Tears Dope, Life Goes On, Waste It On Me, Where You From and numerous others.

