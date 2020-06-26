Ryan Cabrera Receives Death Threat On Social Media, Alexa Bliss Responds To Fan

Alexa bliss is a popular American wrestler who is known for her appearances in WWE. The wrestler managed to gain much more popularity after it was revealed that she is dating the popular musician, Ryan Cabrera. Recently, a Twitter user had openly sent a death threat to Ryan Cabrera which has certainly affected Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss responds to fan threatening to kill Ryan Cabrera

The Twitter user wrote that the WWE wrestler Buddy Murphy and he were "going to KILL" Ryan Cabrera. He also mentioned that “There's nothing you can do to stop me". This was not taken well by Alexa and she decided to take the matters to the authorities. In a now-deleted message, Alexa reached out to the concerned authorities and wrote, "Excuse me, but this is 10000% a credible threat. Wouldn't we all agree? I've already screen-capped & sent this & your same IG comment to those who will be handling this situation".

She also mentioned in a follow-up Tweet that she's taking care of the situation. Reportedly, Ryan Satin has revealed that Bliss and Murphy had separated after being engaged. In February, an entertainment portal then reported that Bliss and Cabrera have started dating. Reportedly, the two met in Los Angeles when SmackDown was aired on Fox in October. After the Smackdown event, the two also celebrated their New Year’s Eve and attended the Grammy Awards together and were also spotted on a trip to Disneyland. Alexa Bliss also shared a sweet post for Ryan Cabrera on her Twitter. She shared a selfie with the True singer and wrote a sweet message for him. She mentioned that Ryan is one of the funniest & nicest human beings on the planet who literally cares for everyone before himself.

Just gonna brag about This guy for a second ... one of the funniest & nicest human beings on the planet who literally cares for everyone before himself... if you’ve ever met him I know you’d agree 🤗 @ryancabrera pic.twitter.com/TQMBZLJRwh — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 24, 2020

More about Ryan Cabrera

Ryan Cabrera started his music career with the Dallas band, Rubix Groove. He was the lead singer of the band before pursuing his solo career. In the year, 2001, Ryan released his first independent album called Elm St. In the year, 2004, Ryan released his studio album called Take It All Away that was received well by the audience and critics. Some of his most iconic songs include On the Way Down, True, 40 Kinds of Sadness, I Will Remember You, Enemies, House on Fire, and many more. His latest song is called Inside Your Mind which was released in 2019 as an independent, non-album single.

