S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Here Are The Late Singer's Evergreen Songs

June 4, 2021, marks the 75th birth anniversary of legendary Indian playback singer-music director S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, who died in September 2020. The six-time National Award winner singer marked his debut as a singer with 1966's Telugu film titled Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. Later, he kickstarted his music career and went on to record songs in 16 different languages; predominately in – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Not only this but the late singer also the Guinness World Record for being the only artist who has recorded over a whopping 40,000 songs. On a related note, to celebrate him and his contribution to the music industry, here are his top evergreen songs you can listen to, to remember the singer on his birth anniversary.

Top evergreen songs of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

Hindi Songs

Tere Mere Beech Mein from Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Dil Deewana from Maine Pyaar Kiya

Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai from Saajan

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from Love

Telugu Songs

Prema Ledani from Abhinandana

Priyatama Naa Hrudayama from Prema

Taralirada Thane Vasantham from Rudraveena

Jabilli Kosam from Manchi Manasulu

Tamil Songs

Thanga Thamarai from Minsaara Kanavu

Kannal Pesum Penne from Mozhi

Yamma yamma from 7aum Arivu

Mannil Indha from Keladi Kanmani

Kannada Songs

Notadage Nageya Meeti from Parasangada Gendethimma

Naanu Yaaru Yaava Vooru from Antha

Ee Naada Anda from Aparichita

Shiva Shiva Endare from Bhakt Shivhari

More about S. P Balasubrahmanyam songs, career and death

Interestingly, the late musician had received two civilian awards as well, which include Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. Later, the singer had been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. As mentioned earlier, the musician passed away at a private hospital in Chennai, after he was tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. In the official statement released by the hospital, it was stated that he breathed his last on September 25, 2020, at 1.04 p.m. after he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. Although Balasubrahmanyam was admitted at MGM Healthcare in August and was said to be doing well initially, the legend was put on a ventilator after his health worsened.

