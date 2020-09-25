S P Balasubrahmanyam's Funeral To Take Place At His Farmhouse; Details Inside

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday at a hospital here where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month, the hospital said. According to sources, SPB's remains are expected to be taken from the hospital to his residence in Kodambakkam, post which he will be taken to his Red Hills farmhouse (on the outskirts of Chennai) where the final rites will take place.

"I am perfectly alright... in two days I will be discharged and I will be home..," was what veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam said in his last public video message last month on his admission to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Fate had it otherwise and the singer died on Friday, after a grim 52-day battle for life though he was found negative for the virus early this month.

In a video clip, on his admission to the MGM Healthcare on August 5, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, said he had a littlediscomfort, chest congestion, cold and "on and off fever" for sometime. "It's a mild, mild, very mild positive of corona, (doctors said) you can stay home and quarantine yourself and take medication," he had said.

SPB had said he chose to get admitted in hospital since the family was concerned and also to take rest without disturbance and follow medication. He had expressed confidence that he would be back home in about two days and said "I am perfectly alright but for the cold. I am fine and I will be fine." However, his health suffered a sudden setback and his condition turned critical on August 13, prompting the doctors to put him on life support, which continued till his end on Friday.

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Paying rich tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a household name across the country and that his melodious voice and music enthralled audience for decades.

Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died at a Chennai hospital here where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month. He was 74.

In his condolence message, Modi tweeted, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

