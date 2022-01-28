'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Team Performs Puja On Sets To Wish Speedy Recovery Of Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following her positive COVID-19 diagnosis on January 9. The spokesperson of the singer provided constant health updates on the singer with the latest update informing the fans that the singer has shown 'marginal improvement' as she continues to be in ICU. They also cautioned fans to not pay heed to false reports and rumours claiming that the legendary singer's health is deteriorating.

This had caused major distress among the fans who wished for a speedy recovery for the actor as they sent love and support to the veteran singer via social media. In a bid to seek prayers for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery, the team of popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team organized a traditional puja on the sets of the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team prays for Lata Mangeshkar's recovery

Ananya Chakraborty, a contestant of the singing reality show, took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from the puja where the team of the show including seasoned singer Shankar Mahadevan was also seen in attendance. The puja was carried out in a traditional manner where the team of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was seen solemnly praying for the veteran singer's recovery.

She shared the pictures with the caption, ''@lata_mangeshkar Lata ma'am jaldi thik hojayenge, unki sushthata ki kamana me puri #SaReGaMaPa ki team seh puja rakkhe the hum sabhi, Maa Saraswati hain woh humari, jaldi thik hoke Ghar wapas ana hain.. bas..@zeetv @zeestudiosofficial @thecontentteamofficial#maa #getwellsoon #weloveyou''

The official Instagram handle of Zee TV also shared a video from the Puja by writing, ''Queen of Melody, AKA #LataMangeshkar ji ke liye, #SaReGaMaPa sunaayega ek pyaar ka nagma! 🎤 Didi ke swaasthya ke liye hamari tarah aap bhi kijiye prarthana. Dekhiye #SaReGaMaPa, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #MusicKaTyohaar #SRGMP2021 #LataMangeshkarSpecial #SRGMPVT''.

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for Coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized. Her niece Rachna shared the news and explained that she was kept in ICU for 'precautionary reasons considering her age'. On January 25, the spokesperson of the singer shared a health update on Twitter by writing, ''Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning.'' Read the tweet here.

