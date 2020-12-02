Sachet Tandon And Parampara Thakur's Wedding Video Are Absolute #weddinggoals

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur recently got married in Noida. The musical couple had a lavish wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. The music composers took to their Instagram handle to share some sweet memories from their wedding and other occasions of the wedding traditions. Sachet Tandon even put up a montage of their wedding with his latest music composition Humraah. See the video here.

Sachet Tandon's wedding video

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are both big music names in Bollywood. Sachet Tandon's latest hit Humraah from the movie Malang has been one of the most popular songs in the last few months and the duo also used this hit track as their wedding video song. Sachet Tandon posted a wedding video on his Instagram handle today a few hours ago. In this video, you can see Sachet and Parampara's various wedding functions.

The video begins with the couple celebrating with their friends and then walking up together holding hands. The video covers the duo's wedding dresses baraat, Haldi ceremony, sangeet, cocktail party, reception every function in bits. The couple looks extremely happy in every shot and why wouldn't they be. Sachet used Humraah song to express their love in this video. He took to his caption to describe their love through the lyrics of the song and wrote here's to the love that brought us together in the end. Sachet even used the hashtag Sachet Parampara forever. See Sachet Tandon's wedding video here.

In another post on his Instagram handle Sachet posted a series of pictures from their wedding. Sachet was seen wearing a golden sherwani while Parampara Thakur wore a red lehenga. The two posed for the pictures with a wide smile on their face. In the caption, Sachet thanked Parampara for being there for him. He wrote about how the two met and fell in love. He wrote about how for five years she stood by him and helped him reach his goal. They both worked together and spent sleepless nights trying to make their music reach everywhere. He wished for her to have been in his life earlier so that he could've spent more time with her. He even wrote that this Day belongs to them and added their wedding date as a hashtag, which is November 27.

See post here

IMAGE CREDITS: @sachettandonofficial IG

