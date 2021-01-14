Sachin-Jigar's Latest Outing 'Heera' Has Been Released; Read The Review Here

Sachin-Jigar's latest musical outing, Heera, has made it to the internet. Sachin-Jigar's Heera song is essentially a the story of a man's infactuation with a woman, which features one half of Sachin-Jigar, Jigar Sariya and Shriya Pilgaonkar. A majority of the music video has been filmed in outdoor locations, through which the makers can be seen infusing various forms of looks and feels. The video can be found below.

Heera Song YouTube Video:

The initial sequences of Heera song YouTube video sees Jigar leaving for his days's work as what seems to be that of a photographer. Moments later, he meets his partner/subject Shriya Pilgaonkar. The two are then soon seen traveling to the location of their shoot, during which Jigar can be seen expressing his gratitude for Shriya's Pilgaonkar's presence in his life.

At the time of the shoot, which seems to be taking place in the season of Autumn amongst Oak leaves, one can see that Jigar is essentially transfixed by the sight of Shriya, who is dressed as a fairy, which could be considered as a visual representation of what Jigar's character in the music video thinks of her.

During one of the sequences, Pilgaonkar can be seen in tears, at which point Jigar takes out his camera and clicks a picture of her, conveying that she looks photogenic and beautiful no matter what. The final moments of the music video communicates that the bond and camraderie between the two characters is growing by showing Shriya showing her adoration for Jigar in his very own way; Clicking pictures.

Motion poster for the music video:

Thoughts on Heera Song YouTube video:

The music video is easy on the eyes, thanks to the somber yet vibrant choice of locations. The beats, the lyrics, and the melodies have been competently placed and rendered, the final result of which is fairly easy on the years and soothing. However, the characters, especially that of Shriya Pilgaonkar, could have been given some dialogues/lyrics to croon. The locations, additionally, could have been utilised in a better fashion, especially the forest.

