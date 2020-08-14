'Ishq Kamaal Is An Original Composition & Not A Copy,' Says 'Sadak 2' Composer Suniljeet

Recently, music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G said that a song played in the trailer for the upcoming movie Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, sounds like a composition he had created in the year 2011. However, Sadak 2's music composer Suniljeet revealed that Ishq Kamaal is an original composition and not a copy.

Music composer Suniljeet goes on to deny the same saying, "'Ishq Kamaal' is my original composition and doesn't share a resemblance to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song including singer Javed Ali has added his magic to the music. This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out. Shalu Vaish and I have worked with all our heart to live up to the expectation of Sadak 2 music,” according to Suniljeet's spokesperson/ PR team.

About Shezan's claims on the song

Shezan Saleem posted a tweet highlighting the parallels between the two songs and brought it to Fox Star Studios' attention. The attached video, taken on a phone, shows Shezan narrating the similarity specifics and playing portions of both songs to prove his point.

Along with the video, he wrote hours after the release of the trailer for Sadak 2, "What are we doing about this?". He further wrote saying that copied from a song he produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. "Let's talk guys". Watch the video below.

About the film

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film that starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. After many years, the film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director. The film is reported to be about a troubled man called Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt).

The film will also show how he supports a young woman who is out to expose this false guru. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on August 11, 2020. The trailer was not received well by the fans and viewers. Netizens also took their respective social media handles to talk about the same. The film is all set to premiere on August 28, 2020, exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. Watch the trailer below.

