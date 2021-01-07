Sajid Khan Opens Up About Working Solo After Wajid's Demise, Talks About His New Projects

The past year was a difficult one for a lot of people and one of them was music composer and singer Sajid Khan who lost his music partner and brother Wajid Khan. The entire Hindi film and music industry came together to mourn the loss of great talent. Wajid Khan's death was caused by a cardiac arrest and he left for heavenly abode on June 1, 2020, at the age of 43. Now, after almost six months of his brother's passing away, Sajid Khan has opened up about working without his music partner.

Sajid Khan of Sajid Wajid duo opens up about working without his brother

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood singer and music composer Sajid Khan spoke about working without his brother Wajid Khan. He stated that before his passing away, Wajid used to talk to all the artists and musicians and he used to be inside but now, he has to be friends with all musicians and artists and work with them without his brother. Sajid also opened up about working solo and said that he is trying to do things without Wajid and before his death, the two used to deliver music together but now there is nobody. He also added that their team is with him and there is a possibility of new projects, ventures, and different melodies.

Sajid Khan also mentioned that he feels his brother is always around him while he is composing and that he doesn't want to believe that he is no more amongst them. He added that he feels Wajid's presence when he is at the studio, at his home, or even when he is driving alone. He also said that for the world, they are a Jodi but for him, they are blood brothers and that he loves him.

Sajid Khan will be seen in a new show titled Indian Pro Music League. The music league will have six teams and each team will have ambassadors like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Govinda, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Raina, representing different regions of India, in a musical championship. Indian Pro Music League will show him as a co-captain a musical team called Delhi Dhurandhars with singer Neha Bhasin. Talking about the new show, Sajid Khan mentioned that it will have a lot of newcomers performing with such big talents. He also added that there are unfinished compositions of the Sajid Wajid duo, which will release eventually, but now immediately.

