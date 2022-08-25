Salim Merchant Announces Release Date Of Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala‘s Track 'Jaandi Vaar'

Late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's track Jaandi Vaar is all set to release, as announced by Music composer Salim Merchant. Popular singer Afsana Khan has also lent her voice to the song which was recorded by them in July 2021. The development came months after Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on 29 May 2022, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

Sidhu Moosewala's Jaandi Vaar to release on THIS date

On August 25, Salim Merchant took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt video, thereby recalling the time he spent with the 295 singer. He praised the late singer for the thoughts he kept in his mind, the voice texture he had and more. The video also had glimpses of Salim, Moosewala and Afsana Khan recording the much-awaited song together. Sharing the video, the O Re Piya hitmaker unveiled the release date of Jaandi Vaar, which is 2 September 2022.

The video was captioned, "Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on 𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. This song titled 𝐉𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢 𝐕𝐚𝐚𝐫 is a tribute to Sidhu & is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io (sic)".

The 47-year-old can be heard saying in the video, "After knowing Sidhu’s passion for his art, music, community, his people, I felt a lot of happiness and within no time we decided to work together. This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh… Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song."

Salim Merchant, who got emotional remembering his late friend, continued, "Today Sidhu is not amongst us but his thoughts and voice are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute for Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs. To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaan Di Vaar and it will release on Sept 2."

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Moosewala was cremated in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid adieu to him.

(Image: @sidhumoosewala/@salimmerchant/Instagram)