Salim Merchant Reveals Sidhu Moosewala And His New Song Was Going To 'release Very Soon'

The popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot in a fatal attack in Mansa on Sunday and several heartbroken fans have been mourning his loss on social media. A number of friends and popular celebrities also took to social media to express their shock about the situation.

Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. The Congress leader is said to have lost his life during the treatment. Soon after the news about Moosewala's demise surfaced online, music composer and singer, Salim Merchant took to his social media handle and revealed how his song with the late Punjabi singer was releasing soon.

Salim Merchant reflects on his song with Sidhu Moosewala after latter's death

Salim Merchant recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with the late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala in which they both can be seen smiling as they pose for a selfie together. While the singer's fans and fellow celebrity artists were left in deep shock, even Salim Merchant penned a note revealing how he was saddened by the news of his demise. In the caption, while expressing his grief on losing the Punjabi singer, he revealed how their song was releasing soon. The caption read, "I’m shocked & saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem .. our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comment section and reacted to the news of Sidhu Moosewala's shocking demise while others stated how heartbroken they were on hearing the news. Many of them also expressed their grief by dropping heartbreak emojis along with sad face emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter moments after the news of the singer's death made headlines and mentioned he knew the star only through his music. However, the news of his death has 'cut deep' and he wrote, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!". Singer Armaan Malik mentioned he was 'shocked and devastated' by the news and could not believe it was true.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Image: Instagram/@salimmerchant