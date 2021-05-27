Salim Merchant Shares A Happy Post As Salim-Sulaiman Complete '29 Years Of Making Music'

Indian composer duo Salim–Sulaiman has made a mark for themselves in the music industry. Salim Merchant took to Twitter on Thursday, May 27, 2021, to reveal that he and Sulaiman Merchant have completed 29 years of making music. He also shared a stunning throwback picture that is truly unmissable. Fans, on the other hand, have been flooding the comment section with heaps of praise and congratulatory messages.

Salim-Sulaiman marks 29 years in the music industry

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salim Merchant shared a throwback picture where he and Sulaiman Merchant can be seen giving a performance. Salim is seen holding a mic and singing his heart out, while Sulaiman is playing the guitar and joining him in singing too. Salim sported a wine red coloured suit along with a white shirt and black belt. Sulaiman, on the other hand, sported a black suit with a black t-shirt.

Along with this happy picture, the singer penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “29 years of making music! We started working on Our first album Ragga Raaga in 1992 That released in 1993. Next year we will hopefully celebrate 30 years of SS Red heart #29yearsofSS”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the duo, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “We're proud of you. Your music is Gem”. Another user wrote, “Amen to that! And congratulations to my favourites for completing 29 years of making music.... 29 YEARS!!!! Wow!! #29yearsofSS”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Salim-Sulaiman's career

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant are among India's most respected composers, having written music for over 100 films, including Kurbaan, Fashion, Band Baaja Baaraat, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Aaja Nachle, and Heroine. They've also composed music for around 20 TV shows and released several albums with cinematic, folk, electronica, and Sufi influences. Their latest and much-anticipated Hollywood film, Sold is already receiving a lot of praise at various film festivals.

