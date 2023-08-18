Sam Asghari Breaks His Silence On Divorce With Britney Spears: After 6 Years Of...

American singer Britney Spears got married to Iranian-American model Sam Asghari last year in Thousand Oaks, California. However, rumours about trouble in their marriage began to surface back in March 2023, following which Sam filed for a divorce. Now, amid his split from Britney, the pop-star's estranged husband has released a statement on social media.

Sam breaks his silence on divorce from Britney

A divorce petition regarding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears was filed in the court that cited "irreconcilable differences" between the couple. Amid the reports of their reports, Sam decided to break his silence and open up about his split with the Womanizer singer. He wrote on his Instagram handle, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

He further added that both of them will continue to hold on to the respect and love they have for each other despite all the issues. Sam continued to wish her the best for her future endeavours. The model concluded his statement by writing, "Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Britney Spears' previous marriages

At first, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas back in 2004. However, their marriage was annulled within 55 hours. Following that, the American singer got married to Kevin Federline, a rapper, However, they parted ways in 2007 and share two kids together. Now, Britney's third marriage with Sam Asghari has also come to an end after six years of dating and short-lived marriage. Nevertheless, Britney is currently gearing for her memoir titled The Woman In Me to hit the shelves.