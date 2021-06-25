Sam Asghari Shares Hilarious Clips With Britney Spears After Bombshell Court Hearing

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. After 13 years, she finally broke her silence in a bombshell court hearing on June 23, 2021, and requested the judge to end her conservatorship by bringing up some important highlights. Fans of the singer extended support to her as they waited outside the court with colourful signs and recently, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share quirky videos of the two on a jet after Britney Spears' court hearing. Take a look at Sam Asghari’s Instagram post below.

Sam Asghari shares quirky videos with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari shared a series of videos in which the two were seen having a fun time on a jet. In the first clip, Britney can be seen taking the selfie video by switching on the dog filter on Sam as he is asleep. In the next clip, Sam can be seen switching to the broccoli filter on his face and says, “Baby have I ever told you, I love broccoli?” and turns the camera towards Britney. The broccoli filter is later switched on her face as she says, “this is so stupid” along with a laugh and Sam continues to say, “You’re a broccoli” to which Britney replies, “obviously.”

In the other clip, both can be seen playing around with another filter that makes the face look narrow from the top and broad at the bottom. In the last clip, Sam uses a filter in which his body is completely narrow from the top and he says, “guys, stop working out the upper body, this is what happens when you work out too much” after which Britney laughs hilariously. Sam captioned his post by writing, “You’re welcome” along with a laughing emoji.

His post was loaded with comments such as, “We love you Britney! And thanks Sam for being there”, “I LOVE YOU BOTH”, “thank god she's safe with you”, “Glad you two are getting away from all this, you deserve an incredible little vacation.. God bless you both”, “So glad you are there for her!!!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

