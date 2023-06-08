Sam Smith Shares Health Update With Fans After Vocal Cord Injury

Sam Smith took to his Instagram handle to share a positive update regarding his vocal cord injury. In the video, the singer talked about his progress and assured viewers that he had consulted medical professionals. He also shared his excitement about his vocal cords healing.

The Unholy singer captioned his post "dearest sailors" and revealed that he had returned from the doctor's with positive news on his vocal cords injury. He assured viewers that he has been doing well after a week of rest. He further added that he will now be able to continue with his upcoming shows.

Sam Smith also apologised to his fans who had bought the tickets for his shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham. The artist said that he regrets the inconvenience he caused and talked about how certain things are just way beyond his control. Soon after he dropped the video, his fans extened their support, stating, "Take whatever time you need. Healing is important, you can't be there for everyone if you're not there for yourself. Take the time! We love you."

Sam Smith opens up about his vocal cord injury

(Sam Smith shares a sunkissed selfie during his outing in Stockholm. | Image: Sam Smith/Instagram)

Earlier, Sam Smith took to his social media handle to talk about his vocal cord injury. The artist stated that he hadto battle a virus and then perform at a number of shows. The stress led to an unexpected turn of events. The singer wrote, "During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong." He further revealed that he went backstage to sort things out, but his voice would not cooperate. He felt heartbroken that he could not finish his show.

(Sam Smith's statement on his vocal cord injury. | Image: Sam Smith/Instagram)

Sam Smith will kickstart his tour in Montreux on July 5, 2023. He will then perform in Pori, Finland, on July 7. He will continue to tour till October 24, 2023.