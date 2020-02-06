Sanam Puri's Best Renditions Of Old Classics You Must Listen To

Sanam is an Indian pop-rock band which was formed in the year 2010. The band consists of four people, Samar Puri (lead guitarist), Venky S (bass guitarist), Keshav Dhanraj (drummer) and Sanam Puri (lead vocalist). The band has now grown to become one of India’s most-successful bands on the digital platform. Here is a list of Sanam's best renditions of old classics you must listen to.

Gulabi Aankhein

This song is considered to be one of Sanam Puri's most loved songs. This modern version of Gulabi Aankhein will blow your mind away. The original track of this song was created and sung by B.D Burman and Mohammad Rafi. The beachy landscapes in the modern version only make it more refreshing.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

This famous track was sung by Kishore Kumar for the movie Mr X in Bombay. Sanam has sung this song gracefully keeping the flavour of this song intact. The song is considered as one of the greatest hits of Sanam Puri till date and is undoubtedly an ultimate proof of his immense talent.

Kuch Naa Kaho

This hit song of the 90s was sung by Kumar Sanu for the movie 1942: A Love Story. The cover version is sung by Sanam Puri in collaboration with Shirley Setia. This Sanam Puri version is melodious and soothing and Shirley’s pleasant and sweet voice adds more charm to the song. But you will miss the feel of Kumar Sanu’s voice.

Tareef Karoon

The song is from the movie Kashmir Ki Kali which featured Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor in the lead roles. Sanam has done justice to the song’s remake by restoring its charm and playful vibe. This version of the song feels more energetic, bubbly and melodious. The video looks modern and edgy with retro feels throughout.

Lag Ja Gale

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar first sang Lag Ja Gale in 1964 for the film Woh Kaun Thi and it became one of the biggest solo hits of all time. Puri’s version of Lag Ja Gale starts with an electric guitar and his deep soothing voice truly depicts his dedication for making the remix. His voice and the background score merge the sounds of old school music with modern technology.

