Sanam's Rendition Of Mohammed Rafi's Classic 'Likhe Jo Khat Tumhein,' Is Winning Hearts

Sanam's latest song is his rendition of Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe. The singer recreated the original Hindi song from the 1968 movie Kanyadaan. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Did you guys watch our latest video, ‘LIKHE JO KHAT TUJHE’ ?

Comment and let us know what you thought about it? 😊😊😊😊



Video link - https://t.co/in2R8Eu4G4 pic.twitter.com/dCV6IZVhhk — SANAM (@Sanam_Official) May 6, 2020

Sanam’s songs are laced with romance and are popular for renditions of old classic Indian Bollywood songs as well as original music. The band consists of four members - Sanam Puri, the lead vocalist, Samar Puri, the lead guitarist, Keshav Dhanraj and Venkat Subramaniam. The band has fans all across and his songs are often popular and trending.

Sanam's Latest Song

Normally, a large part of the audience does not approve remakes of songs from the past. Sometimes, they aren’t received well by the audience and are often trolled. But with Sanam, that’s not the case. It seems like one of the fans wrote a quite interesting comment on his music video. One of his fans wrote, "the only singer who doesn't ruin old songs.” Check out the comment below.

Not only is it quite amazing to see a singer whose recreation of old Bollywood songs is well received by his fans, but also the lengths artists go to present a fitting style can win hearts. Sanam’s musical prowess enables them to widen their reach and proves that the band is capable of producing mesmerising tracks with their musical genius.

