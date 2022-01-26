Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, celebrated singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee on Tuesday refused an offer of a Padma Shri award. Mukherjee, who is also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay refused the offer after she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce. The senior official who reached out from Delhi was told by Sandhya Mukherjee's daughter Soumi Sengupta that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient.

Soumi Sengupta told the senior official that being chosen for a Padma Shri at the age of 90 and with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, was "demeaning" for Sandhya Mukherjee. In addition, the daughter opined that a Padma Shri award was more deserving for a junior artiste, not `Gitasree' Sandhya Mukherjee.

"At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature. Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not `Gitasree' Sandhya Mukherjee. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel," Sengupta said

After she refused to accept the Padma Shri, a vast number of netizens supported Mukherjee's decision. Sandhya Mukherjee is renowned for music in Bengal and has also sung for a number of Hindi movie music directors including S D Burman, Anil Biswas, Madan Mohan, Roshan and Salil Choudhary. She had received `Banga Bibhushan', and National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses Padma Bhushan

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has also refused the Padma Bhushan. Bhattacharjee remarked that he knows nothing about this award and that no one had told him anything. His stand was confirmed by CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

"I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it," said Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Central officials reacting to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan honour claimed that is was likely a political afterthought.