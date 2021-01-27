Sanjana Sanghi Extends Gratitude For 'endless Love' Showered On 'Mehendi Waale Haath'

On January 26, 2021, actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, she looked beautiful wearing a white coloured choli with multi-colour embroidery and flaunted her bright smile. In her caption, she thanked her fans for the love her latest song Mehendi Waale Haath received. Sanjana further wished her fans a Happy Republic Day.

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates Mehendi Waale Haath's success

In the picture, Sanjana can be seen donning a white split cut choli with a backless blouse. She wore glossy nude make-up and styled her hair curls in a half updo. She added a silver jhumka to complete her look. While capturing the picture, Sanjana flaunted her bright smile.

In the caption, she wrote, “A big smile in the spirit of celebration of our beautiful nation, the core message of ‘#MehendiWaaleHaath’ and the endless love you have shown our song. Happy Republic Day! IN” with a praying hands emoticon.

As soon as the picture was posted, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with love. A fan commented, “My favorite actress all over the world” with a heart. Another one wrote, “Beautiful look and nice eyes aur smile & Happy republic day Sanjana ji”. A user commented, “Angelic Sanj” with a red heart and crying face emoticon. Another user simply dropped a red heart and called her ‘gorgeous’. Several other fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Sanjana Sanghi's photos

Dil Bechara star Sanjana has been giving major fashion goals to her fans. Being an active Instagram user, she keeps sharing snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another recent post shared on January 21, 2021, Sanjana wore a denim crop top and a flared multi-coloured solid long skirt with a split in front. She styled her hair in loose beach waves and parted in the middle keeping them loose.

The actor wore nude makeup and added green earrings to complete her look. She captioned the post as “An eternal love affair with denim x @falgunishanepeacockindia x @louboutinworld x @who_wore_what_when” with a white heart.

Image Source: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

