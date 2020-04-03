Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus & Has Recovered Now; Read Details Here

Singer Sara Bareilles recently shared a video of herself where she revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She also spoke about recovering from the Coronavirus and how it has made her feel thankful for everything that she has at the moment. The singer also sent out love to the people who are fighting the virus at the very moment.

Sara Bareilles talks about recovering from COVID-19

Recently, Sara Bareilles revealed on her official Instagram story that she had been tested positive for the Coronavirus. She said she has recovered and has been currently thinking about all the people who are walking through this tricky time. She also spoke about sending love and support to all the affected people.

The singer was also very grateful for being able to breathe easily and said she was thankful for every day that she gets to walk around. In the video posted, she could be seen talking about being quiet for a while, just the way she has been since the past few days. Sara Bareilles ended on the note that she has been feeling a lot of things lately as well. Have a look at the video put on Sara Bareilles Instagram story here.

Sara Bareilles-Cardi B meme

Sara Bareilles recently shared a meme on Coronavirus. The meme had been made with the video where Cardi B spoke about Coronavirus while she pointed out how grave the situation was. She could be seen panicking in the video which made it a meme material for a number of internet users. Have a look here.

Image courtesy; Sara Bareilles Instagram

