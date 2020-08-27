'Girls Aloud' Singer Sarah Harding Confirms Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Actor-singer Sarah Harding has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The Girls Aloud member revealed on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed by breast cancer and it has advanced to other parts of her body. She shared the heartbreaking news on her Twitter account.

Sarah Harding reveals being diagnosed by cancer

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

According to ANI, Sarah Harding posted that there’s no easy way to say this and it does not feel real even when she wrote it down, but she had to share it. She wrote that earlier in 2020, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago she received the devastating news that cancer has spread to the other parts of her body. In another tweet, the singer wrote that she is currently undergoing a weekly chemotherapy session and is also fighting as hard as possible.

Sarah decided to speak up about her illness after it was mentioned in an online portal that she had been spotted at the hospital last week. The actor-singer further wrote that she shared the news with her fans because she felt it was time for people to know what’s going on in her life. Although Harding had no intentions of revealing something so shocking on social media, she felt it was the right time to do so. The singer thanked her support system including her mother, close friends and her fans on her Twitter account and also asked for privacy.

For the uninitiated, the singing group Girls Aloud was created in 2002 via the ITV competition series Popstars: Rivals. The band members also included Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh. The band which had formed in 2002, eventually split in 2013.

Over the span of their active years, the group achieved twenty top ten singles in the UK. After the group took a break from singing in 2009, Sarah Harding acted in Bad Day and was seen in television films like Freefall, Run for your Wife and St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold. After the group final’s split in 2013, Sarah Harding majorly worked in TV shows.

