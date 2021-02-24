Sardool Sikander Passes At Age 60: Know Veteran Singer's Religious Songs & Other Works

Veteran Punjabi Folk singer Sardool Sikander died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Sikander first made his appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with his introductory album Roadways did Laari. His work has been included in 50 derivative albums globally and he has also acted in a handful of Punjabi Language films. Sikander had 27 albums to his credit and his album Husna De Malko which released in 1991 sold 5.1 million copies worldwide.

About Sardool Sikander's death

Sardool Sikander was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and there has been speculation that Sardool Sikander died because of the coronavirus. But according to India.com, a source made it clear that he did not die of coronavirus. It had been reported that Sardool Sikander had undergone treatment for kidney damage and other ailments and was admitted to the hospital for over 15-20 days. Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital at Mohali on Wednesday.

Know Sardool Sikander's religious songs

In 2006, Sardool Sikander released the song ‘Bolo So Nihaal’ in collaboration with Hans Raj Hans, and the song was backed by Saaga. In 1999, he released the song Khalsa De Chardi Kala backed by HMV. In 2004, he released the song Darsh Maiya Da Keeta produced by T-Series. In 2011, Sikander released his most famous religious song Charadi Khalla Tenu Samne Tu Hase. The song was produced by StarMakers and was a duo collaboration with singer Harjit Harman. In 2013, he released the song Maa Raniye Amrit Se Meetha Tera Naam produced by T-series. His other famous religious songs include Seesa De Wanjare, Panth Sajaya Hai, Reelan De Dukan, and many more.

Other Sardool Sikander's songs and movies

Sardool Sikander was a playback singer for the films Baghi(2005), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Pyassa, Ishq Nachavye Gali Gal, and Dushmani Jatta Di. In 2011, he collaborated with Honey Singh for his album International Villager. He featured in the song Yadaan and the album is one of the highest-grossing Punjabi Albums of all time. Sardool’s famous singles are Red Alert, Shareek, Mera Valeti, Paranda, Kangna, and many more. Sardool also acted in the films Police in Pollywood and Jaggu Daku.

Know about Sardool Sikander's early life and family

Sardool Sikander was born on January 15, 1961, in the Kheri Naudh Singh in district Fatehgarh sahib and he belonged to the Patiala Gharana of music. Sardool Sikander was the son of famous tabla player Sagar Mastana who invented a special type of tabla that played with a thin bamboo stick. Sikander was married to Amar Noorie who is also an accomplished singer and the couple travelled around the world as a duet as well as solo singers for tours and performances. Sardool is survived by his wife and two sons Sarang Sikander and Aalaap Sikander.

