Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. News agency ANI reported that Ustad Amjad Ali Khan took the jab at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi.

The government has lifted the time restriction on receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs so as to increase the pace of immunization, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. People can now get vaccinated round-the-clock according to their convenience, he said in a tweet, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi values the health as well as the time of the citizens of the country.

"The government has lifted the time restriction to increase the speed of vaccination. People can now get vaccinated 24x7 according to their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as the time of citizens," Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference on Tuesday that the timeline of vaccinating the beneficiaries from 9 am to 5 pm has been done away with and it is up to the hospitals to decide whether they want to continue administering the vaccines even after that.

The second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 started being administered on February 13 for those who have completed 28 days since the receipt of the first dose. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses were administered in the country through 3,12,188 sessions, according to a provisional report till Wednesday at 7 am.

The beneficiaries include67,42,187healthcare workers (first dose),27,13,144 HCWs (second dose),55,70,230FLWs (first dose), 834 FLWs (second dose), 71,896beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and5,22,458 beneficiaries aged above 60 years.

