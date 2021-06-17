Sasural Simar Ka 2's Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Aka Simar To Leave The Show?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 on Colors TV and is already trending because of its unique storyline. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim who plays the role of Simar has been a part of the show since the beginning and in this sequel, we also have another Simar which is played by Radhika Muthukumar. However, reportedly Dipika’s character may come to an end very soon.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim to leave Sasural Simar Ka 2?

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Jayati Bhatia’s characters in the show are the only ones who have been retained in the sequel of Sasural Simar Ka. Unfortunately, according to a report by BollywoodLife, Dipika Kakar is going to bid farewell to her character in the show. Although a confirmation by the makers hasn’t been given yet, it is reported that Dipika signed the show only for a few episodes.

In the latest episodes of Sasural Simar Ka 2, we see Reema makes Simar (Radhika) sit for the wedding with Aarav and leaves for her audition. Simar wears Reema’s wedding outfit and gets married to Aarav. Later, everyone gets to know the truth and criticizes Simar for her actions. On the other hand, Simar Bharadwaj (Dipika) supports Simar and tries to make Mataji understand that she is a perfect daughter-in-law for their house but Mataji insults Simar (Dipika) and pushes her out of the house. Reportedly, this will be the end of Simar in the show.

Dipika Kakar has been part of the Sasural Simar Ka franchise for more than nine years. Dipika has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning and featured in all the episodes of the show. The show had over 2000 episodes. The show is created by Rashmi Sharma and is produced by Pawan Kumar Marut and Rashmi Sharma telefilms. Sasural Simar Ka 2 revolves around Gitanjali Devi trusting Simar to find the ideal bride for her grandson. Simar Bharadwaj meets Simar Aarav who wants to be a singer but Simar thinks she will be an ideal bride for Gitanjali Devi’s house. The show started on April 26, 2021, and airs on Colors TV at 6:30 pm. The show is available to stream anytime on the Voot app.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.