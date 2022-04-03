'Saturday Night Live': Colin Jost, Michael Che Roast Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock

Saturday Night Live, in one of the latest segments of the show, addressed the important events that took place at the Oscars 2022. Host Jerrod Carmichael recapped the infamous Oscars slap while opening his monologue by saying, "I'm not going to talk about it. Aren't you sick of talking about it?" Carmichael in collaboration with Chris Redd also ended up re-enacting a hilarious sketch about a fictional version of people's reaction surrounding Will Smith after he charged at Comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

Colin Jost and Michael Che roast Will Smith

Host Colin Jost and Michael Che also roasted Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during their news segment. "For those of you who don't know, Will Smith walked on stage during the Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which I think was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedence for having to defend your wife at award shows," began Colin Jost.

Michael Che joined him as she addressed Will Smith's acceptance speech while receiving his award for King Richard. Smith broke down in tears and stated “Love will make you do crazy things”. Referring to the speech, Che joked, "You know what else will make you do crazy things? Crazy."

Soon after, Colin Jost spoke about Will Smith's resignation from the Academy as he poked fun about what would have happened if the star was expelled instead. “If Will Smith had been expelled, he would’ve joined a small group of people kicked out of the Academy including Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein,” he said. “Or as they’re also known ‘Bad Boys for Life’," joked Jost.

Che then shed light on Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition. “Also, can we stop pretending everybody knew Jada had alopecia? I mean as much as we heard about Jada and Will’s personal lives, you can’t expect us to retain everything. Just selfishly as a comedian, I’m tired of people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions,” he said.

The Academy's decision of letting Will Smith stay at the Award function was also discussed during the Saturday Night Live Segment, when Jost said, "I also really love that the reason that they let Will Smith stay in the audience was that they asked Chris Rock and he said it was okay. So now we just ask the victim right after they get hit in the head? Hey, you cool if the guy who just attacked you hangs around for a while? You don’t want to make him mad again!” Watch the hilarious segment below:

Colin and Che break down the slap pic.twitter.com/TnSk7YOgW2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2022

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

It all began when Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," as he joked about her baldness. Will Smith's wife suffers from acute hair loss due to a medical condition, Alopecia. As soon as the joke was cracked, Will walked onto the stage to confront Rock. No one had expected what followed next. Smith slapped Rock on live TV, leaving audiences in shock. The incident has created a massive buzz online, with many slamming Smith for physically assaulting Chris Rock at the event, and several others supporting him.

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl