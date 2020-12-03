Savannah Guthrie's Most-streamed Spotify Song Revealed; She Says 'Not Proud'

Savannah Guthrie is a popular broadcast journalist and an attorney based out of the United States, working as a news correspondent at NBC news and a host at The Today Show. She is one of the major hosts of the show with other correspondents making appearances on the show. A secret of hers was recently revealed in the show which left her red-faced. Have a look at the secret and how she responded to it.

Savannah Guthrie talks about her most-streamed Spotify song; says ‘Not proud’

Our anchors reveal their most-played songs of the year on Spotify. Did any of these songs make your list? 🎧 🎶 pic.twitter.com/z4D4lwo86P — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 2, 2020

Savannah Guthrie is accompanied by other co-hosts who entertain the audience as well. Her co-hosts, while taking about Spotify’s 2020 list of the songs that were listened to the most, also revealed the songs that were most-streamed by Savannah Guthrie, which left Guthrie embarrassed. The songs that come under her Spotify Wrapped are from the tunes from the Nick Jr animated series Paw Patrol, to which Savannah even confirmed of the revelation being true.

While taking a comic dig at Guthrie, her co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker revealed this embarrassing secret, to which, Savannah replied that the secret was not something she is "not proud" of. The reason behind the kiddie songs being the most-streamed songs by her is the fact that she has two children with her husband Michael Feldman; her daughter Vale aged six and her son Charles aged four.

Savannah Guthrie confessed of her No. 1 and No. 2 songs both being from Paw Patrol, and the hosts had a good laugh on the matter. This information of Guthrie was accessed by Spotify Wrapped, which displays the songs and artists that have been listened to the most by the user.

Savannah Guthrie has been a known face in the world of broadcast journalism since more than a decade as of now. She is also known for interviewing a number of personalities including Donald Trump, and she was also seen covering the news of Osama Bin Laden’s death. She has been associated with NBC news since 2007 and was named in the list of ‘100 Most Influential People of 2018’ in the Time magazine.

