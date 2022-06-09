Save The Soil Campaign: Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Joins Meet Bros For New Song 'Bandeya'

Meet Bros, who are known for their megahit songs, express their gratitude for Sadguru's Isha Foundation Campaign 'Save the Soil', with new song 'Bandeya'. The song is composed by Meet Bros, sung by Meet Bros Ft. Sadguru and Sachet Parampara and penned by Rashmi Virag, and is out now on T-Series YouTube Channel.

Talking about the song, Harmeet Singh from Meet Bros says, "Singer Khushboo Grewal got in touch with us that the Isha Foundation wants to do a song for this big initiative 'Save the Soil' Campaign. We absolutely resonate with the campaign and feel fortunate to have received this opportunity."

Manmeet adds, "The most exciting part was recording the track remotely with Sadguru while he was travelling to Paris. We decided to book a studio in Paris and recorded with Sadguru in the middle of his road trip. It was unreal to see him record and give all his heart. His dedication and commitment is unparalleled, in spite of such a big campaign and travel where you meet the Presidents all around the world and equally be involved in the recording of the song. We are blessed to have learnt so much in the process and be in the presence. It is a blessing for us to be part of such a prestigious campaign that we completely resonate with."

The song 'Bandeya' was launched in Vigyan Bhavan Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narandra Modi and Sadguru on 5th June. Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal along with Sadguru will be performing the song live on 12th June in Mumbai for an Isha Foundation event at Jio Garden BKC.

Objective of the Save Soil Movement

The phenomena of soil extinction could aggravate ecological, economic and social catastrophes worldwide and thus, the Save Soil movement is aimed at urging nations to maintain 3-6% organic content in the agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Agricultural scientists have said that without maintaining organic content, the death of soil is imminent.

Support for Save Soil Movement

The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Seventy-four nations around the world have pledged concrete action to save soil in their countries since Sadhguru began his lone motorcycle journey from London on March 21, 2022.

