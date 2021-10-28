Saweetie Set To Host & Perform At 2021 MTV EMAs In Hungary; Says 'can't Wait To Perform'

American rapper Saweetie is all set to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday, November 14. The news was confirmed by the ViacomCBS network said on Thursday. A report by ET suggests the 28-year-old will also take the stage and perform her hit tracks- Best Friend and Back to the Streets from her forthcoming debut album, Pretty B***h Music.

Saweetie to host 2021 MTV EMAs

According to the report, Saweetie said in a statement, "Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs. The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can’t wait to get out there and perform because I’ve got some surprises of my own!"

Saweetie has also advocated for respect for the LGBTQ+ community, which will also be a theme of the 2021 MTV EMAs as they return live this year after the COVID pandemic last year. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the channel is planning to use the big event to counter Hungary’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president, and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide revealed in a recent internal memo.

The 28-year-old is also nominated in the Best New category. Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber is leading the pack with eight nominations in total, which is followed by singer Doja Cat and rapper Lil Nas X, who earned himself a total of six nominations. The My Type singer has joined the list of previously announced performers- Maluma, Kim Petras, and Maneskin. Additional performers and presenters are yet to be announced.

Recently, Saweetie made headlines for making her Met Gala debut in the month of September this year. She was also announced as a new MAC ambassador. The Tap In singer is currently busy with several projects in her kitty. She will also be launching her icybaby foundation, which was created with her grandmother, Roxane Harper. The foundation will serve as a resource of financial literacy for the Black and Brown community. Meanwhile, the MTV EMAs this year will be held at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and broadcast live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, November 14.

Image: Instagram/@saweetie