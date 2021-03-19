Saweetie Unfollowing Beau Quavo On Instagram Spark Break-up Rumours

Saweetie's Instagram family was quick to notice that the "Tap In" musician has unfollowed her beau, Quavo on the eminent photo-sharing site. The same has since now sparked rumours of separation. Saweetie, while not providing clear hints as to who was she referring to during a recent interview with Justin LaBoy on the Respectfully Justin YouTube channel, implied that she isn't fond of liars. Adding to the same, the musician, who has given the world pieces of work such as "Best Friend" "Back to the Streets" and "Stay With Me", amongst others, while conversing with LaBoy on the aforementioned YouTube channel, when quizzed about what will make her ultimately part ways with her partner, said "'He break your heart... it's the last straw...'" without providing a name.

About Saweetie and Quavo:

The dating rumours concerning the two first began to fly when Saweetie starred in Quavo's "WORKIN ME", a music video that told the story of a seemingly lovestruck Quavo, who crosses a mob boss in order to build a romantic relationship with his niece (Saweetie). While talking about the first few chapters of their relationship story, Saweetie said that Quavo was persistent with his Instagram DMs, which would eventually end up sparking a conversation between them. Additionally, Saweetie mentioned that since the two were a part of the same music industry, the two would have frequent run-ins with each other, Elite stagram official:Daily reports. As per the report, the dating rumours truly caught steam when several accounts dedicated to celebrity updates, such as The Shade Room, started posting pictures of the two being spotted on several occasions.

When the couple made it In

March 29, 2019 was the day when the "Congratulations" singer made his relationship with Saweetie Instagram official with the following post of his lady love. The picture below sees Saweetie all decked up in a denim two-piece and what appears to be diamond jewellery. This would be the first of many Instagram posts that would be shared by the musician featuring his collaborator/love interest.

The other posts featuring the two sharing a moment of intimacy would also be shared by Quavo through his Instagram handle frequently. This would go on for the two years they had been seeing each other officially. The same can be found below too.