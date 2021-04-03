Saweetie's Weekly Roundup - Her Cheating Allegations To Her Altercation Video

In the last week, American artist Saweetie created a buzz on the internet among her fans when a series of sensational news about her love life surfaced on the internet. As Saweetie’s boyfriend, Quavo, was swamped with cheating allegations by her, even he reacted to the news through social media. Their breakup rumours also made the headlines when a video of Saweetie and Quavo fighting went viral online. Take a look at how Saweetie's week was -

Saweetie's weekly roundup

Saweetie and Quavo unfollowed each other on social media

Saweetie and Quavo dated each other for around 2 years’ breakup rumours first arose when they both unfollowed each other on social media. After a while, Saweetie took to her Twitter handle and posted a message that indicated that she was making some serious cheating allegations on his boyfriend, Quavo. In the first post, she announced that she was single and added that she’d endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degraded her character.

She then added that presents didn’t band-aid scars and stated the love isn’t real when the intimacy was given to another woman. She continued stating about it in her next post and mentioned that she emotionally checked out a long time ago and had walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.

In the end, she stated that she was excited for her new chapter of elevation and added a namaste symbol next to it. Even Quavo reacted to her tweet warmly which received tons of reactions from their fans. Many of them were disappointed in knowing about their breakup while others shared their opinions on how he manhandled Saweetie in their viral video.

Saweetie and Quavo’s viral video

This video surfaced on the internet post their breakup confirmation through their respective social media handles in which they can be seen fighting with each other in an elevator. The video also depicted Saweetie sitting on the floor as she was injured while her ex-lover accompanying her for the shooting. As they two showed their physical interaction on the elevator camera, they finally ended up walking out with her limping while leaving. The video created a buzz on the internet in no time and finally confirmed how things were rough in their relationship.

