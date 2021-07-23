Scooter Braun And Yael Cohen File For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are ending 7 years of their marriage. The couple that announced their split less than two weeks ago, have now decided to part ways for good as they made their seperation official by filing for divorce. According to a report by People Magazine, Scooter Braun filed for divorce from businesswoman Yael Cohen in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Scooter Braun, known for representing artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, recently filed for divorce from his wife, Yael Cohen, founder and CEO of the charity health organisation F-- Cancer. The couple has three children, Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart. The news came as a shock to many since less than 10 days ago, People Magazine had reported, that even though the two had seperated, they were working on smoothing things over.

According to a report by TMZ, Braun and Cohen have a prenup, which means the divorce won't get messy in case of financial disagreement. The report also claims that Braun has requested a joint custody of their three children.

Scooter Braun began dating Yael Cohen in 2013 and proposed to her in Jan 2014, at his LA home. The couple tied the knot that same year, in July. Since then everything has been smooth in their marriage, with both of them often praising one another during interviews and on social media.

In March 2020, Braun appeared on Ashley Graham's podcast 'Pretty Big Deal', and was all praises for his soon-to-be-ex-wife. The talent manager was heard saying:

I found that people who have a foundation of family -- whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start, or the family they already had -- they're able to sustain a lot better because that's what really matters. I don't think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael. There was my insecurities; I was having a lot of success and I was looking for what validated me. And then when I met her, I realized, between her and the kids, I don't need that validation anywhere anymore. I can just do good work and I can try and be kind to people. Other people's issues are not my issue. I can only control my own actions. But she kind of gave me that comfort that I'm enough

