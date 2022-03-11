Scooter Brown Helps Rescue Dozens Of Ukrainian Orphans, Calls His Operation 'Just Love'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for 16 days, millions of Ukrainians and foreigners residing in Ukraine are being forced to leave the war-torn country. Amid this many prominent figures all around the world have joined the plight to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. Recently, the lead singer of the Scooter Brown Band reached Poland to join the efforts on the ground.

Scooter Brown helps Ukrainian refugees

Before forming his music band, Scooter Brown was a Marine, who according to his Spotify profile, worked on the front lines during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Having to know what war looks like from his military experience, the Country singer rushed to Poland as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. Reportedly, he joined the efforts on the grounds at the end of February and has rescued dozens of orphans to flee from Ukraine.

Recently, the singer also took to social media to share an update about the operation 'Just Love'. He wrote, "I owe y’all an update. Still in Poland finishing up some things. Operation “Just Love” - we got to buy 50 plus orphans their first hot meal in days just after crossing the Ukraine border into Poland safely." Further, he thanked all the communities who chimed in to support Ukrainian orphans amid the harrowing situation.

He added, "Thank you Operation Light shine, New Horizons For Children, Aerial Recovery Group, Leather Wood Distillery, the donations and all the “assets” who put their life on the line to make a difference". While concluding his update, the singer added that ther's so much more left for him to do. "There is a story to tell but it’s not over. So much more to do," he concluded. Take a look at the update below:

On Friday, March 11, Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke also took to social media to share a poignant message expressing her solidarity with the war-hit nation. She said, "My heart is breaking along with so many others over the continued suffering, pain and heartbreak millions are living through in Ukraine. As the news comes in every day it can feel overwhelming, not knowing how any one individual can make any difference to this shocking reality". Further on, she urged her followers to do their bit to support Ukraine amid this humanitarian crisis.

Image: Instagram/@scooterbrownbnd