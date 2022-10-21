Scott Disick Staying 'lowkey' Amid Kourtney-Travis' Romance; Focusing On Being 'great Dad'

Kourtney Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick is trying his best to avoid any 'trouble or drama' amid the reality TV star's romance with Travis Barker. The 39-year-old businessman is reportedly staying 'lowkey' and his main focus is to ace his parental duties towards his and Kourtney's kids - Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7. For the unversed, Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian for 9 long years before parting ways in 2015. She recently tied the knot with American musician Travis Barker.

Scott Disick staying 'lowkey' amid Kourtney Kardashian-Travis' romance

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source mentioned, "Scott has also been chill and low-key lately." The insider continued, "He's been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad."

Scott was also seen spending time with his kids last month on the Labour Day holiday. He also made a short appearance on the second season of The Kardashians, talking to Kendall Jenner in a recent episode.

Kourtney earlier mentioned that she had “no idea" if her ex would appear on the show. The star admitted that while she didn't have an issue with Disick coming on the show, what bothered her was him being a part of her storyline.

In an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she mentioned, "I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included."

Kourtney continued, "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' I get its TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.'"

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker earlier this year in the presence of all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In an episode of The Kardashians, Scott was seen telling Kourtney's sister Khloe, "It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy and that somebody else is taking care of her."

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @TRAVISBARKER)