Sejal Kumar Releases New Song Titled 'Khali Khali', Says 'song Is Extremely Special To Me'

Sejal Kumar is back with yet another single and this time the YouTube star has composed the melody herself. Sejal took to Youtube to uploaded her latest Khali Khali song which has a whimsical tune to it that celebrates pure bliss. The romantic Hindi song is something the Youtuber holds close to her heart and was delighted to share it with her fans.

Sejal Kumar releases a new song titled 'Khali Khali'

The song Khali Khali speaks of the blissful emptiness one shares with the person they love. The emptiness does not feel lonely due to the pure moments shared between the individuals. Thus Sejal, through her music, celebrates the silence between two loving souls and their unshakable bond. Sejal Kumar mentioned that she penned the song down when she was playing her ukulele.

Fans of the YouTuber have often praised her for her amazing talent with the Ukulele. In the past as well Sejal was praised for her music and thus her fans were delighted to be treated with yet another single from her. In the description of the video, Sejal writes that she wrote the song on a random day while paying the Ukulele thinking about a beautiful moment she shared with someone special.

She further wrote that it took her two weeks to put craft the entire song and present it on YouTube. She then thanked the fans for the amazing response they have given her to her precious songs. She urged her followers to hear the song on Spotify. She introduced the man in the video as Bharat, someone she considers her close friend.

The cute furry dog in the video too is acknowledged by the YouTuber and she introduced him as Oreo. She then ended the description by asking her fans to mention what they liked the most in the song. She also revealed that she will be dropping a reaction video to the song really soon and wishes for her fans to be in it as well. Thus, she instructed her fans to react to her song using their phone cameras in a horizontal fashion. Once a particular fan records themselves reacting to her song, Sejal will then watch the video which one can send it to her on the mail ID provided in her description. At the time of this writing, Khali Khali stands at over one lakh views and has been growing ever since.

