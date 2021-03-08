Selena Gomez and DJ Snake's recent collaboration for Selfish Love has been making waves across the world. The track released on March 4 and has garnered over 5.3 million views on YouTube already. Surprisingly, the Selfish Love video topped this week's music poll leaving behind Justin Beiber and Bruno Mars.

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake's Selfish Love video tops this week's music poll

According to a report by Billboard, music lovers have voted Selena Gomez's new song as their new favourite. The track brought in 38 per cent of the vote and has left Justin Beiber's track Hold On, Bruno Mars' Leave the Door Open and Drake's Scary Hours 2 behind. Selena and DJ Snake dropped the music video of Selfish Love hours after they released the lyrical video.

The track starts with men coming into Selena's hair salon to get their hair cut or get their beard groomed. The salon is a mysterious one as things start moving on their own and the attendees conceal their faces with the help of photo frames. Selena sings about she is jealous and also likes making her lover feel jealous.

This song is a part of Selena's first-ever Spanish album called Revelacion. She earlier took to Instagram to reveal the full track from this album. It consists of seven tracks. Baila Conmigo (Dance With Me) with Rauw Alejandro, De Una Vez (At Once), Dámelo To (Give It to Me) with Myke Towers, Buscando Amor (Searching for Love), Vicio (Addiction) and Adios (Goodbye) She also wrote in the caption that the album will be available from March 12. Check it out:

This is Selena and DJ Snake's second collaboration after the 2018 track Taki Taki. The track also features Cardi B and Ozuna. It has 2 billion views on YouTube and is directed by Colin Tilley.

Selena Gomez's songs

The singer has delivered some of the biggest hit tracks in the music industry. Some of her most popular songs are Ice Cream which has 513 million views on YouTube, Love You Like A Love Song has 599 million views on YouTube and Wolves has 420 million views on the video-sharing platform. She also has several awards and accolades for her musical contribution.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the song

