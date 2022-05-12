Selena Gomez Apologises After Being Accused Of Poking Fun At Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey

Selena Gomez recently grabbed headlines after several netizens accused her of making fun of Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Bieber. Hailey, who's known for posting videos of her skincare and makeup routine on TikTok, uploaded a clip of her getting ready for an event in Chicago, hours after which Gomez dropped a video of her own routine on the platform.

According to Page Six, Netizens were quick enough to assume her intentions behind the video, claiming that the songstress was mocking her ex's wife. The barrage of comments led to Gomez issuing a clarification, maintaining that she had zero bad intentions.

Selena Gomez issues apology after being accused of taking a dig at Hailey Bieber

According to a screenshot posted on Twitter, the Lose You to Love Me singer mentioned, "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," and continued, "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." Selena also turned off the comments underneath her video.

Following the events, the singer's fans came to her rescue and expressed that she didn't do anything wrong. "She was just showing off her skincare, people need to leave her alone," one user claimed. This comes just a month after Hailey faced immense wrath on social media from Gomez's fans and she requested everyone to 'leave her alone'.

In an apparent reference to Justin Bieber and Selena's breakup, Hailey said, "Enough time has gone by," and added, "I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please."

In an earlier interview with British Vogue in 2019, Hailey has spoken about how social media is a 'breeding ground for toxicity', where people try to 'put women up against each other' and create toxic narratives. "Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other," she added.

For the uninitiated, Selena and Justin were first romantically linked in 2011 and were since dating on and off for a couple of years, before calling it quits in 2018. A few months later, Justin married Hailey at a New York City courthouse.

(Image: AP)