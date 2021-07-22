Selena Gomez Birthday: Times When The 'Taki Taki' Star Shut Down Rumours Like A Boss

Selena Gomez is one of the most phenomenal American actor-turned-singer who has garnered immense love and support from her fans for her spectacular performances in the entertainment industry. But since success doesn't come easy, the 29-year old singer has also been around numerous controversies regarding her relationships with other actors, and much more, but the star has always managed to smash all the rumours in no time.

When Selena Gomez proved to be a boss lady

Selena and Charlie Puth’s dating rumours

Charlie Puth is a popular American artist who collaborated with Selena Gomez for their single, We Don’t Talk Anymore, was once linked-up with her. The rumours almost got confirmed when the duo's numerous flirty Snapchats went viral on social media. Later, when Selena made an appearance on the red carpet of Biennial UNICEF, she was asked to react to her dating rumours with Puth, to which she did not beat around the bush and gave a direct answer, “We're not [dating], that's for sure,” and quipped,” What else is new?"

Selena’s dating rumour with Aaron Dominguez

Selena and Aaron Domingue's dating rumour emerged when they featured in a movie named Only Murders in the Building. A photo of them together from one of the scenes of the movie surfaced on the internet and created a buzz among the fans as it saw them walking arm-in-arm. Soon after that, Selena yet again shut down the rumour and stated that Aaron and she have just started working together and added how people only cared because she was young, and the older she would get, the less they’d care.

Selena’s drama with Hailey Baldwin and Madison Beer

This began after Selena celebrated the release of her song Rare with Justin Beiber’s wife, Hailey, and her friend, Madison Beer when a fake rumour surfaced on Twitter about how Beer and Baldwin provoked Selena. The news also surfaced that Beer was screaming Justin Beiber’s name but the staff began playing Selena’s music and added how later Selena unfollowed Beer on Instagram. As this rumour spread like fire, Selena wrote to the trollers stating, “This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so disappointed that people would speak to this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan dating rumours

According to a report by ET Online which stated "how many people witnessed Selena and Niall kissing at Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s birthday party held in 2015", revealed how the duo tried their best to keep things to themselves in their private booth behind the DJ table in the main room and added how Selena seemed super into it. When confronted about the same with Selena during Billboard's 10th Annual Women in Music event, she stated, “Oh my god! No, I love him, I always have. He's amazing."

IMAGE: SELENA GOMEZ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.