Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello Hang Out Together In New Video; Fans Suspect Collaboration

The music industry has seemingly gained a new pair of best friends after Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello posted a video of them hanging out together. Known for songs like Ice Cream, Lose You to Love Me and more, Gomez is also a well-established actor with ventures like Wizards of Waverly Place, Monte Carlo and more to her name. Her most recent project was the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building.

On the other hand, Camila Cabello launched her career as a singer after appearing on the singing reality show The X Factor in 2012. She became a part of the girl band Fifth Harmony and went on to achieve global fame and success with hit tracks like Worth It, That's My Girl and more. After leaving the band in 2016, the 25-year-old singer continues to have a flourishing solo career with chart-topping tracks like Havana and Señorita.

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello hang out together

A new TikTok is making rounds on the internet where Gomez and Cabello can be seen lip-synching to a scene from Lifetime's Dance Moms. With a drink in their hands, the duo seemed to have had a fun time with each other as they made the video.

SELENA GOMEZ AND CAMILA CABELLO HANGING OUT OMG THE COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/T2SC2Efoj8 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 20, 2022

The video was quick to go viral on social media as many found their friendship adorable. One netizen wrote, ''SELENA AND CAMILA TOGETHER????? IMMA GO AND CRY THEY BOTH ARE SO CUTE TOGETHER'' while another wrote, ''imagine being a teenage Camila, looking up to artists like Selena Gomez, growing up to be one of pop’s most recent superstars AND selena’s friend. her life is a cycle of full circles''.

CAMILA AND SELENA HANGING OUT IN 2022 GOD OUR WISHES CAME TRUE pic.twitter.com/Bh63D59ZDG — katerina (@karlasmannerss) April 20, 2022

selena gomez and camila cabello hanging out drunk as hell in 2022 is not what i wanted, its what i NEEDED — katerina (@karlasmannerss) April 20, 2022

On the other hand, a few fans pointed out that Gomez liked Cabello's recent Instagram post. Responding to the same, one netizen believed there was more than meets the eye. They tweeted, ''Why do I think there's a selena×camila Collab they've been interacting and are hanging out together a lot lately'' while another wrote, ''Selena and Camila hang out once and suddenly they’re gonna have a song I hope the rumors are true but like''.

Selena liked a photo that was on Camila Cabella’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vlPy1IjMgR — Selena Gomez Central (@S_gomez_central) April 21, 2022

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez/camila_cabello/Twitter/@karlasmannerss