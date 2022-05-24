Selena Gomez Confirms She's Working On New Album; Shares Update On Tour

American singer-actor Selena Gomez recently confirmed that she is back in the studio and working on new music. The 29-year-old, who remained sufficiently candid about her mental and physical health battles, last released music in 2021; she had released her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación.

The actor witnessed flourishing success in her acting ventures with her critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. She also has her own cooking show titled Selena + Chef which is set to release its fourth season.

Selena Gomez confirms working on new music

In her appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, via People, Selena Gomez confirmed that she is back in Los Angeles and added that she is ''working on my album now''. The Keep My Hands To Myself singer was also asked about her plans of taking her music on the road as she did not take her last album Rare on tour.

Although the singer did not confirm any plans for the tour, she indicated that she is ready for it. She said, ''I am open to a tour, 1,000 per cent. But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

Apart from her professional commitments, Selena Gomez is taking up the responsibility of raising awareness of mental health by sharing her personal experiences. As per People, during her appearance at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment at the White House, she said, ''Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it."

''Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help. It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame. Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you. I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want," Gomez concluded.