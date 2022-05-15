Selena Gomez Impersonates Miley Cyrus, Declares She's Single & Looking For Love On 'SNL'

Selena Gomez recently made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, treating fans with an impressive opening monologue detailing her love life, her series Only Murders in the Building, and more. The songstress opened her monologue by mentioning that she would watch the late-night show with her mom while growing up and that it was a 'big moment' for her to feature in it now.

“I actually started acting when I was seven, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some Hollywood icons, [like] Steve Martin, Martin Short and, of course, Barney," Gomez said about her co-stars on the show. She further spoke about her transition from Barney & Friends in the early 2000s to Only Murders in the Building and joked about her co-stars. Her monologue also delved into her love life and the advice she got from old pal Miley Cyrus.

Selena Gomez talks about her love life, impersonates Miley Cyrus & more on SNL

The Grammy-nominated artiste recalled asking Steve Martin and Martin Short for their advice before appearing on SNL: "When I found out I was hosting, I immediately asked for their advice." Gomez continued, "Steve said, ‘Trust no one,’ and Marty said, ‘I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card.'”

She then mentioned asking one of her 'oldest friends' Miley Cyrus for her advice on the same and launched into an impression of Cyrus telling her, "Just be yourself and have fun." She said she's glad to be on SNL as it's a great place to find love, further citing examples of Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Gomez said, "Since I don’t want to get on the dating apps, I’m putting out into the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone.”

Of her hosting stint, Gomez mentioned, “I’ll admit, I am a little nervous, but I just think back to those words of wisdom that one of my co-stars would tell me before every show." Selena finally concluded by expressing gratitude for the opportunity and said, "I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NBCSNL)