Selena Gomez Opens Up On Taking 4 Yr Hiatus From Internet; 'It Changed My Life Completely'

Pop icon Selena Gomez has often spoken about her mental health, and in a recent interview, revealed taking a four-year break from the internet that 'changed her life completely'. In a conversation with Good Morning America, while talking about her new mental health platform Wondermind, the songstress mentioned how her hiatus aided her in 'being normal' and 'connecting more with people'.

While Gomez enjoys more than 300 million followers on Instagram, she iterated being in a better place if she gets her news and updates from her close ones. The Only Murders in the Building actor also shed light on building a 'community and space' for people to feel they're not alone with her latest platform.

The Rare singer mentioned," I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," and continued, "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life. …And everything else I could care less, because it's not my business to care about people's other business.”

Wonderland comes as Gomez's collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson. Further detailing the struggles of mental health, Gomez mentioned, "I understand that feeling of having no one and — it’s pure — it’s just sadness — and I know what that feels like,” and added, "And I still have days where sometimes I feel like that. It’s just, unfortunately, part of it."

The popstar maintained that she has learnt a lot from growing up in the spotlight, adding that she hopes people remember her for 'the way she cares'. She continued, "Those days where I don’t want to get out of bed — if I had something like Wondermind, even if it took me a minute to get into it, it’s just there. And there’s something that’s really comforting about that.” In the past, Gomez has also spoken about giving her social media logins to her assistants and deleting several apps from her phone to prioritise her mental health.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZ)