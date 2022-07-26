Selena Gomez Reflects On 'hard & Beautiful' Moments Following 30th Birthday; 'I Want To..'

Selena Gomez recently penned a long note reflecting on the life lessons she learned in her twenties, and how they've altered her personality. Days after bringing in her 30th birthday with close pal Taylor Swift, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker mentioned she's now moving forward with so many 'strong, empowering people' around her.

Talking about her twenties, Gomez said it was a journey filled with 'good, hard and beautiful moments' that she'll never forget. Gomez said she hopes to take each 'beautiful and painful' moment one day at a time and come out as the best version of herself.

Selena Gomez reflects on 'beautiful & painful' life lessons following 30th birthday

Dropping stunning monochrome pictures of her on Instagram, Gomez mentioned, "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

She continued, "I am someone who is still learning but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

Mentioning that her 'heart feels full' after celebrating her birthday, the singer said she's 'starting to really like 30." Selena concluded by thanking her fans for being a part of her life, adding that she ardently loves them.

Celebrating her 30th birthday earlier this month, Selena dropped pictures with her close friend and pop star Taylor Swift. In the post titled "30, nerdy and worthy," the duo could be seen striking goofy poses while sitting outdoors. Selena looked stunning in a white outfit, while Taylor sported a printed rust orange dress.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZ)