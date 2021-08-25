Selena Gomez Reflects On Her 'past Work'; Says 'I Have To Say, I'm Very Lucky'

Selena Gomez, one of the prolific American singers, recently reminisced about the time when she featured on the popular Disney teen drama show, Wizards of Waverly Place. She even joked about being a teen actor while promoting her highly-anticipated Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez on feeling proud of the work she did with Disney

Selena Gomez opened up about her past comments on working with Disney and stated how she signed her life away to Disney at a very young age. Adding to it, she also stated that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing. "I was a kid I didn't know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can”, she stated during Television Critics Association press panel.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, she addressed the comment and stated that she made it in jest. She was then asked whether she was reluctant to return to television, to which she said, “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.". Her series co-star, Martin then backed Selena on her past comment and stated, "I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way.”. He further said, "And then I see it gets interpreted – sometimes they'll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline – but it was completely just all in fun. I've signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?".

While speaking about the experience with Disney, Selena Gomez added how lucky she felt and stated that as a female in her position, she was taken care of well. She also stated that she had only lovely experiences and was grateful for that. Gomez also talked about her upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and mentioned that there was a level of sophistication of the material which is why she wanted to do this. She then stated how it was nice to be back on TV and was nice to be cast as her actual age, which never happens.

IMAGE: SELENA GOMEZ INSTAGRAM