Selena Gomez Refutes Rumours Of Rift With Simi Khadra Over Ex-boyfriend The Weeknd

Canadian singer 'The Weeknd' made headlines after he was spotted kissing Simi Khadra in Las Vegas at his birthday party. Khadra happens to be friends with both of Weeknd's exes, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

There were rumours that Gomez was upset with her close friend dating her ex-beau, but the singer has now refuted all such claims. Selena recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Simi and her twin sister Haya Khadra.

Selena Gomez shares pic with ex-BF The Weeknd's new flame Simi Khadra

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd's, rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra. The Taki Taki singer quashed all rumours of a feud with Khadra as she was seen embracing Simi and her twin sister Haya in the new pics. As she shared the pictures, Selena wrote, "Since 2013," with a heart emoticon. Gomez and The Weeknd began dating in the start of 2017 and even made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala 2017; however, the couple split the same year.

On the other hand, Simi Khadra is also friends with the Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Elle magazine reported that Hadid no longer followed Simi and Haze on their joint Instagram @SimiHaze. The model reportedly unfollowed after Simi and The Weeknd's dating rumours broke. Simi and The Weeknd were seen kissing at The Weeknd's Las Vegas birthday party over the weekend. The singer began dating Bella Hadid in early 2015, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. The couple split in 2016 and goit back together in 2018 after ultimately calling it quits in 2019.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Simi and The Weeknd are weren't exclusive and were just casually dating. The source said, "The Weeknd and Simi have been seeing each other and having fun together. They were acting very couply this past weekend at his birthday celebration in Vegas. It's easy since they have known each other for a long time. Simi is supportive of The Weeknd and they have a natural flirtation and chemistry."

(Image: @selenagomez/@theweeknd/@simihaze/Instagram)