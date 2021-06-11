Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Did Not Feel Good About Her Body At 2015 Met Gala

Pop star Selena Gomez is not only loved for her music, but is also admired for her fashion sense. She has also faced the camera as an actor and graced the red carpets of many prestigious shows. In the new segment of Vogue titled Life In looks, Selena went through her spotlight fashion moments and rated them best or worst. The Same Old Love hitmaker also what she felt like to pull off the Vera Wang dress she wore that night.

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in 2015

Selena wore a white Vera Wang gown for her 2015 Met Gala appearance which was absolutely loved by fashion critics and on-lookers. A bunch of white flowers adorned her hairdo and delicate diamond jewellery accessorised her look. Speaking about her look that evening, Selena said her weight keeps fluctuating and remembered this night specifically because she did not feel good about her body.

Elaborating, Selena that it was amazing because she got a chance to work the dress around her body. She also went on to add that she had ‘beautiful’ time to shape this dress. She also said that she and her team came together to build something ‘really beautiful’ and something that fit her ‘really well’. She concluded by saying that she did not feel to need to feel like a 19-year-old body type anymore because she was not.

Selena Gomez on mental health

The 28-year-old singer has been vocal regarding mental health issues and last month, she launched a Mental Health 101 campaign through her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Sharing a lengthy note on the initiative, Selena wrote, ‘This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first-hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age.’ She also wrote, ‘The world needs to know that mental health matters’.

Selena Gomez’s music

Selena’s songs have received a lot of love from her fans. Some of her greatest hit tracks are Ice Cream which has 577 views on YouTube, Come And Get It which has 709 million views and It Ain’t Me which has 561 million views on the video-sharing platform. Earlier this year, she also released her first language mini-album titled Revelación.

Image: SELENA GOMEZ'S INSTAGRAM

